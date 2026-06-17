Monsoon update: Delhi braces for more showers today, Mumbai on yellow alert — check full weather forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today forecast the advancement of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh. At the same time, it warned against the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the week.

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"Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Bihar during 17th-20th June with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 17th-22nd June," IMD said.

Predicting heavy showers in Assam and Meghalaya till 22 June, IMD forecast, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 18th-22nd June.” The weather department has also forecast wet spells for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura between 18 and 20 June.

Also Read | Western disturbance to bring rain across north India; monsoon set to advance

Prevailing atmospheric conditions indicate that a fresh Western Disturbance will bring light to moderate “rainfall over Western Himalayan Region and isolated rainfall with thunderstorm activity over plains of northwest India during 18th to 22nd June, 2026.”

Besides this, heatwave conditions are likely to persist in isolated pockets over Maharashtra's Vidarbha till 19 June, Telangana till 18 June and in Chhattisgarh till 17 June.

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Rajasthan is under IMD's orange alert amid the possibility of rain and dust storms today. The weather department also issued an orange warning for parts of West Bengal and Sikkim as these regions are expected to receive heavy downpour on 17 June.

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Rajasthan, Sikkim and parts of West Bengal are on IMD's orange alert.

Moving to the rainfall forecast for South Peninsular India, IMD has forecast the possibility of isolated heavy showers in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from 17 to 18 June, and in Kerala and Mahe today. Moreover, isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and 40-50 kmph strong winds gusting to 60 kmph are likely over Telangana today; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till 18 June; North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka from 19 to 20 June; and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till 20 June.

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Heat wave alert “Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Chhattisgarh on 17th June; Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada during 18th-19th June; Telangana during 17th-18th June; Vidarbha during 17th-19th June; West Uttar Pradesh during 19th-22nd June,” IMD stated in its latest weather bulletin.

Gangetic West Bengal might witness hot and humid weather conditions till 18 June, Odisha until 20 June, Konkan and Goa till 19 June, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till 17 June, said the IMD bulletin.

The weather department has also forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperature in Maharashtra by about 2°C till 19 June.

Delhi weather today Predicting partly cloudy sky conditions in the national capital for Wednesday, the Met department said, “Possibility of very light to light rain with thunderstorm/lightning towards forenoon/afternoon.”

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The maximum temperature over Delhi is likely to be 1.6°C to 3.0°C below normal in the range of 33°C to 35°C, while the minimum temperature will be near normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) around 26°C to 28°C.

IMD lifted its yellow warning for heavy rains, but the city may witness more showers over the next four days. Over the next four to five days, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to rise by 3-4°C.

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Meanwhile, Mumbai, the financial capital, is on yellow alert due to hot, humid weather. The yellow warning will stay in place till 19 June, while the city may see precipitation tomorrow, said the IMD.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.