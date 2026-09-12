Monsoon update: Delhi-NCR to witness rain and thunderstorm, Bihar flood situation grim, check IMD weather prediction

The latest weather update on Saturday predicts rain across several regions in India. A reported low-pressure zone over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal is expected to bring rainfall near the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coast, according to the India Meteorological Department. Its impact is likely to vary across regions.

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In the North, Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka could see rain in some areas today. Heavier showers are also predicted over the next two to three days.

Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Heavy rains hit Puri city amid the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. A yellow warning has been issued for the Baleshwar region, while the low-pressure area was likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards across Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, reported ANI.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers with strong winds are expected at most places across Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. IMD predicted wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph for Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on September 12. Heavy rain may continue after Saturday, although not confirmed.

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Rain prediction for Delhi during BRICS Delhi is expected to remain mostly cloudy on Saturday with a forecast of light to very light rain at selected areas amid the ongoing BRICS Summit 2026. A spell of light rain is expected from afternoon to evening with the possibility of thunderstorm and lightning. The maximum temperature of the national capital is said to be somewhere between 30°C and 32°C, and the minimum to be 24°C-26°C. Not just Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh are also expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall till September 17. Isolated but heavy rain can hit Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Sunday and Monday.

Also Read | BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: BRICS bloc agrees on New Delhi declaration

Rajasthan After light to moderate rainfall in several districts of Rajasthan including Jaipur, Ajmer, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal-Tijara, Deeg, Dausa, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Bundi and Kota, the weather is expected to remain dry in other regions, officials told PTI on Saturday.

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Bihar flood update Meanwhile, the flood-like situation in Bihar has worsened on Saturday as per the latest update. About 48 lakh people across 15 districts have been affected as several rivers, including the Ganga, were flowing above the danger levels, the Disaster Management Department shared on Saturday.

Districts like Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnia, Madhepura and Araria remain affected due to the incessant rain and the downpours in catchment areas of Nepal.

Also Read | Nepal flash floods trigger Gandak alert in Bihar; several districts at risk

Bihar has recorded 104.1 mm of rainfall in September so far. The weather department has forecasted partly cloudy weather in most parts of the state for the next two days. Strong winds are expected as well.

Uttar Pradesh flood Apart from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh districts Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Badaun, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Farrukhabad, Ghazipur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Kasganj, Kaushambi, Kanpur Nagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Raebareli, Rampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Unnao and Varanasi are also flood-affected.

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The state recorded heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm on September 11. Parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall till September 17, with chances of thunderstorm and lightning.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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