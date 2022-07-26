Monsoon Update: Heavy rainfall in these states; Check IMD forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an increase in rainfall activity over North Indian states from July 27th onwards due to northward shift of Monsoon trough.
The monsoon trough at mean sea level runs south of its normal position. It is very likely to shift gradually northward from today i.e. 26th July, 2022 onwards, IMD said.
Heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places is very likely over Odisha & Gujarat Region, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.
"Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning over West Rajasthan on 25th & 26th; East Rajasthan during 25th-27th July, IMD has predicted.
Rajasthan continued to receive widespread rainfall as heavy downpour occurred at a few places in its eastern parts while many places in the state witnessed light to moderate rains. A clip shared by news agency ANI from 25 July showed cars being washed away in Jodhpur after heavy rain triggered a flood-like situation.
Jodhpur district collector declared a holiday in schools amid heavy rainfall & severe water-logging in the city.
Speaking about the national capital, the minimum temperature in the city dipped slightly to settle at 26.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, even as the weather office forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day. The city reported 2 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am on Monday to 8:30 am on Tuesday, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity at 8:30 am stood at 84 percent.
On Monday, twenty-one persons, including nine policemen, were rescued from flash floods in Kathua and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir. On Tuesday, three people were rescued from flash floods by the administration and the Army in Kargil district of the Union territory of Ladakh who were trapped in Taisuru's Youljuk village due to a sudden rise in the water level in a river following heavy rainfall, officials said.
Fairly widespread/ widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Gujarat State, Konkan, Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Karnataka & Telangana and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity over Odisha, Jharkhand, West Madhya Pradesh, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 25th-28th July, 2022.
Isolated heavy falls very likely over Odisha & Gujarat Region on 25th & 26th; Jharkhand on 28th & 29th; Telangana during 25th-27th; South Interior Karnataka during 27th-29th and over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 25th-29th July, 2022.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir on 25th, 28th & 29th; Himachal Pradesh during 25th-27th & over Uttarakhand on 26th & 27th July, 2022.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand on 28th & 29th July, 2022.
Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning over West Rajasthan on 25th & 26th; East Rajasthan during 25th-27th & Bihar during 27th-29th and over Punjab & Haryana during 27th-29th & over Uttar Pradesh on 28th & 29th and increase thereafter with widespread rainfall activity.
Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 25th-29th July, 2022.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 25th, 28th & 29th and over Arunachal Pradesh on 28th & 29th July, 2022.
