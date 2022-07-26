Monsoon Update: Heavy rainfall in these states; Check IMD forecast here

Speaking about the national capital, the minimum temperature in the city dipped slightly to settle at 26.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, even as the weather office forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle later in the day. The city reported 2 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am on Monday to 8:30 am on Tuesday, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity at 8:30 am stood at 84 percent.