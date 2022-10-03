Monsoon update: Heavy rainfall likely over HP, UP, U'khand from 5 Oct, says IMD

Monsoon update: Heavy rainfall likely over HP, UP, U'khand from 5 Oct, says IMD1 min read . 05:29 PM IST
- Also, the weather department predicted that heavy rainfall over east and northeast India during next 3-4 days are most likely to take place.
Though the monsoon may be almost over in major parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department on 3 October predicted intense rainfall spell likely to commence over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from 5 October for subsequent 2-3 days.
The Southwest Monsoon has further withdrawn from the most parts of North Arabian Sea, most parts of Gujarat Region, some parts of West MP and Uttarakhand, it said. Also, the monsoon has also withdrawn from the remaining parts of Saurashtra & Kutch, Rajasthan, Haryana, HP and Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh and some more parts of West UP, it added.
Now the withdrawal line of Southwest Monsoon passes through Uttarkashi, Naziabad, Agra, Gwalior, Ratlam and Bharuch.
Among other details, the met department said that a low pressure area lies over westcentral Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood and it is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh coast during next 2 days.
Moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Madhya Pradesh, northwest Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the next couple of days.
The IMD predicted isolated very heavy rainfall may take place over Bihar, sub-Himalayan west Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha on 4 October, 2022.
