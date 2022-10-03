Monsoon update: Heavy rainfall likely over HP, UP, U'khand from 5 Oct, says IMD

The Southwest Monsoon has further withdrawn from the most parts of North Arabian Sea, most parts of Gujarat Region, some parts of West MP and Uttarakhand, it said. Also, the monsoon has also withdrawn from the remaining parts of Saurashtra & Kutch, Rajasthan, Haryana, HP and Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh and some more parts of West UP, it added.

