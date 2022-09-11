According to the weather department, Maharashtra's ghat areas, Konkan, and Vidharbha regions will witness extreme rainfall between 11-16 September. Even Marathwada will receive good rainfall between 11-12 September.
Heavy rainfalls and thunderstorm are expected in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujatar, Madhya Pradesh and Goa over the next 5 days, predicted India Meteorological Department on 11 September.
According to the weather department, Maharashtra's ghat areas, Konkan, and Vidharbha will witness extreme rainfall between 11-16 September. Even Marathwada will receive good rainfall between 11-12 September.
Other states like Gujarat Madhya Pradesh and Goa are expected to receive heavy rainfall for the next 5 days too.
In the southern region, very heavy rainfall are likely over north interior Karnataka and Telangana on September 11, while widespread rainfall are expected over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 11-12 September.
Meanwhile, the IMD predicted that sea condition will be rough to very rough over northwest and westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts on 11-12th September.
The department has advised fishermen not to venture into northwest and westcentral Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts during the period.
