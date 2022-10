North and Central India is most likely to witness thunderstorm, with heavy rains during 8-10 October, India Meteorological Department predicted on 8 October.

As per the weather predictions, very heavy rainfall is most likely to take place over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on 8-9 October, while the same may take place on 8 October in East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh.

Gujarat Region and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are going to witness widespread moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and lightning on 8-9 October, while Madhya Maharashtra and North Interior Karnataka will experience the same on 10 October, said the IMD in a series of tweets.

Very heavy rainfall is very likely over Gujarat region on 8 October and over Tamil Nadu on 9 October, while moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal (SHWB) and Sikkim during 8-12 October. Bihar on experience rainfall on 11 October.

Also, thunderstorm with lightning and moderate rainfall are most likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura between 8-12 October, the met department said.

In Southern India, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana and Karaikal moderate rainfall is expected between 8-12 October, said the IMD.