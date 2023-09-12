Monsoon update: IMD forecasts light to heavy rainfall in several states till Saturday1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 08:27 PM IST
IMD Tuesday said several parts of the country including the northwest, central and south India are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall in the coming days due to low-pressure condition building over the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said several parts of the country including the northwest, central and south India are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall in the coming days due to low-pressure condition building over the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal.