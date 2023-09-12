IMD Tuesday said several parts of the country including the northwest, central and south India are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall in the coming days due to low-pressure condition building over the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said several parts of the country including the northwest, central and south India are likely to witness light to heavy rainfall in the coming days due to low-pressure condition building over the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal.

The weather department said the low-pressure condition is likely to intensify and move further towards the coasts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, leading to widespread rain in northwest India.

Northwest India The IMD said the southern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will receive isolated heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm till Saturday due to an extension trough from southwest UP to Bay of Bengal.

Central India The weather department forecasted light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning over east Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and will continue till Saturday; in Vidarbha region from September 13 to 16; in Chhattisgarh during September 12 to 15; and in west Madhya Pradesh during September 14 to 16.

East India The IMD predicted light to moderate as well as isolated heavy rainfall over Odisha likely from September 12 to 15; in Jharkhand from September 13 to 15; Gangetic West Bengal from September 12 to 14; and over Andaman and Nicobar Islands from September 15 and 16.

South India IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall over Kerala, coastal areas of Tamil Nadu; coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 12 and 13; Telangana on September 12 and 16.

West India Konkan and Goa likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning on September 16.

Northeast India Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall along with isolated heavy showers expected over Assam and Meghalaya on September 12 and 13; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from September 12 to 14.