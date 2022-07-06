Rainfall alert: Weatherman said that the districts which are issued orange warnings are likely to receive rainfall amounts around 12-20cm, and above 13 districts issued with yellow alerts are likely to receive rainfall amounts around 7-10cm in the next 24 hours
The four districts of located in South Odisha is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The four districts are Kalahandi, Kandhmal, Ganjam and Boudh.
Also, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for another thirteen districts which are Raigarh, Puri, Khurda, Nabrangpur, Nuapada, Koraput, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Ganjam.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Umashankar Das said that Odisha's Ganjam district has recorded the highest 130.4 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, followed by Kendrapara 93.4 mm and Sundargarh 78 mm.
Further, the weatherman said that the districts which are issued orange warnings are likely to receive rainfall amounts around 12-20cm, and above 13 districts issued with yellow alerts are likely to receive rainfall amounts around 7-10cm in the next 24 hours.
Meanwhile, IMD in its latest bulletin has said that the southwest monsoon has picked up pace, bringing more rain in several parts of the country. A good spell of rainfall over the past couple of days has helped reduce the cumulative deficit for the country to two per cent from eight per cent last Friday, the weather office data showed.
"Central India and the west coast would experience active monsoon conditions for the next five days while the north-western parts of the country are expected to receive seasonal showers from Wednesday," The weather office on said on Tuesday.
Under the influence of the low-pressure area over central parts of Madhya Pradesh, an associated cyclonic circulation and an off-shore trough from Gujarat to Maharashtra, fairly widespread rainfall has been forecast for the next five days in these regions as well as in Telangana, Kerala, coastal Karnataka and Odisha, said the India Meteorological Department.
Monsoon continues to remain deficient in Uttar Pradesh (-48 per cent), Jharkhand (-42 per cent), Kerala (-38 per cent), Odisha (-26 per cent), Mizoram (-25 per cent), Manipur (-24 per cent) and Gujarat (-22 per cent), the IMD data on daily rainfall showed.
