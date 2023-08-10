The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh are expected to experience isolated instances of intense to very heavy rainfall over the next five days.

On the other hand, most other regions of the country are anticipated to have reduced rainfall activity during the upcoming week. Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is predicted in the northwest region of India.

"There's a possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand from Wednesday to August 13. Additionally, on Wednesday, east Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall, while Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana might experience isolated heavy rainfall on Thursday and Sunday," the IMD said.

According to its bulletin, the weather agency also indicated that there is a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in both western and eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Northern India

Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected in the eastern part of India. Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim have the potential to encounter isolated instances of heavy rainfall between Wednesday and Sunday.

"Jharkhand is expected to have isolated heavy rainfall on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Furthermore, Jharkhand on Wednesday and Sikkim on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday might see isolated very heavy rainfall. Bihar could also witness isolated extremely heavy rainfall on the current day," said the IMD.

North-Eastern states

In northeast India, there's a forecast of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall. “Over the next five days, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall," said the IMD.

Central India

Central, western, and southern parts of India are anticipated to have reduced rainfall activity throughout the upcoming week. The meteorological department has forecasted light rain for the next two days, with limited relief expected on Wednesday, which could bring about elevated humidity levels.

On Wednesday, Delhi's main weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, registered a minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius, which is typical for this period of the year.

In July, the city experienced a rainfall of 384.6 mm, marking the second-highest amount for the month in the past 15 years. This is in contrast to the usual July average of 195.8 mm.

Over the last four months, the city has observed rainfall exceeding the normal levels: 53.2 mm in March compared to the average of 17.4 mm, 20.1 mm in April against the usual 16.3 mm, 111 mm in May compared to the average 30.7 mm, and 101.7 mm in June compared to the usual 74.1 mm.

(With inputs from PTI)