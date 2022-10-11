Monsoon update: IMD predicts heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema in 3-4 days

In the weather update, the IMD said that moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm are very likely over Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada on 11 October, Konkan and Goa on October 12; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 11-15 October; Rayalaseema during 11-13 and 15 October; north Interior Karnataka on 11-12 October; south interior Karnataka on 11-12 and 15 October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 13-14 October and Kerala and Mahe 15 October, 2022.

