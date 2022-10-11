Monsoon update: IMD predicts heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema in 3-4 days

However, with withdrawal of southwest monsoon during the next 4-5 days, northwest and central India may get a little respite from the incessant rainfall, predicts IMD.
Days after the respite, India Meteorological Department on 11 October predicted heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema during next 5 days. It also predicted that interior Karnataka may experience heavy rainfall during next 2 days.
However, with withdrawal of southwest monsoon during the next 4-5 days, northwest and central India may get a little respite from the incessant rainfall.
In the weather update, the IMD said that moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm are very likely over Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada on 11 October, Konkan and Goa on October 12; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 11-15 October; Rayalaseema during 11-13 and 15 October; north Interior Karnataka on 11-12 October; south interior Karnataka on 11-12 and 15 October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on 13-14 October and Kerala and Mahe 15 October, 2022.
Apart from this, the IMD predicted isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 11-12 October, 2022.
Similarly, moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm are very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on 11 October, 2022, IMD said.
Meanwhile, the IMD said that A cyclonic circulation lies over north Andaman Sea in lower tropospheric levels and is very likely to move nearly westwards during next 3-4 days. This may result in heavy rains in the North East, West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in coming days.
