The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi and the NCR region.

According to IMD, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Gurugram, Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida are expected to witness rainfall today.

Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Narwana, Jind, Tosham in Haryana and Saharanpur, Hastinapur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Bulandshahar, Sikandrabad, Gulaoti, Khurja, Chandpur, Amroha, Mujaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, in Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness rainfall during next 2 hours.

The city has recorded 381 mm rainfall so far this month, the highest for July since 2003 and the second-highest ever.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 100 mm rainfall in just three hours on Tuesday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It is also the maximum rainfall in 24 hours in the month of July in eight years. In 2013, Delhi had received 123.4mm rainfall on July 21.

The capital has recorded 14 rainy days this month so far, despite the delayed arrival of the monsoon on July 13, 16 days behind schedule.

Heavy rains on Tuesday morning led to extensive waterlogging at several road stretches across Delhi, including near Pragati Maidan in the central part of the city and Dhaula Kuan in the southern part, affecting traffic movement.

Waterlogging and traffic jams were seen at key road stretches, including Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh, ITO, Vikas Marg, Mathura Road, Pul Prahladpur, near Pragati Maidan, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Sarai Kale Khan and Rohtak Road.

The incessant rain also caused road cave-in near Rajpath-Rafi Marg crossing in New Delhi Municipal Council area. The traffic police had to appeal commuters to avoid the stretch.

At many locations vehicles moved with over half of their tyres submerged in water. People took to social media and uploaded videos about waterlogging on roads and localities.

