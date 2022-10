With heavy rains lashing the northern parts of the country, the Uttar Pradesh government on 9 October announced to shut schools for all children up to class XII.

As per the government order, cities including Lucknow, Noida, Gaziabad, Kanpur and Agra will shut schools for all children up to class XII owing to a warning of heavy rainfall issued by the weather department for October 10.

Uttar Pradesh | Cities including Lucknow, Noida, Gaziabad, Kanpur & Agra shut schools for all children up to class XII owing to a warning of heavy rainfall issued by the weather department for Oct 10. The state has already been witnessing incessant rainfalls in the past few days — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2022

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department issues warnings that heavy rainfall is expected to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan during next 2 days.

ALSO READ: Monsoon update: Heavy rains expected in North, Central India between 8-10 Oct

In its forecast, IMD had said, "Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated/scattered heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh on 09th & 10th and over East Rajasthan on 09th October, 2022."

Also, the India Meteorological Department predicted on 8 October that northern and Central India is most likely to witness thunderstorm, with heavy rains during 8-10 October.