Monsoon update: Yellow alert for Delhi till Tuesday, orange alert for Wednesday2 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 06:40 AM IST
Precipitation will continue in the national capital over the next six days, said the India Meteorological Department
Precipitation will continue in the national capital over the next six days, said the India Meteorological Department
Listen to this article
Delhi witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Sunday, keeping the maximum temperatures below normal, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It added that precipitation will continue in the national capital over the next six days.