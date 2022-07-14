Monsoon Updates: Telangana extends holidays in schools till 16 July due to rains

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has put the state administration, Ministers, MLAs on alert as heavy rains lashed the state. The Chief Minister held marathon reviews with every department and issued necessary instructions to contain flood-related damages. KCR is in constant touch with the administration in flood-affected areas of the Godavari River basin. He spoke to Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, P Ajay Kumar and V Prashanath Reddy and enquired about the flood situation in the heavy rain-hit districts. On CM instructions, Ministers, MLAs and Officials are shifting people from flood-affected areas to safer zones. Regular monitoring helped to keep control of the flood losses, said the government.