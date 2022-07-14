Monsoon Updates: Telangana extends holidays in schools till 16 July due to rains

Speaking about Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Moderate to heavy rain is likely city and suburbs.
“Possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely,” it said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Satara, Amravati, and Thane while red alert has been issued in Palghar, Nashik, and Pune for today.
After this, the Pune district administration imposed Section 144 in all tourist places. Apart from this, in view of the red alert warning, all the schools in the city as well as in the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad area will remain closed today.
The educational institutions in Maharashtra's Palghar district also declared a holiday due to heavy rains continue to batter. In Telangana, all education institutions will remain shut till 17 July. The Gujarat government too declared that all schools and colleges to remain closed in Navsari on 14 July. IMD on Wednesday issued red alert in 5 districts of the western state predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall. The weather department has issued a red alert for—Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Dang, Valsad and Navsari.
Speaking about Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Moderate to heavy rain is likely city and suburbs. “Possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely," it said.
As per the IMD release, Isolated heavy to very rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha; Gujarat region, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa on 13th & 14th and over Saurashtra & Kutch during 13th -15th July, 2022.
Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over West Madhya Pradesh & Telangana on 14th; Vidarbha on 14th & 17th; Odisha during 13th-16th; Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra & Gujarat region on 15th; Saurashtra & Kutch on 16th; Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on 13th & 14th July, 2022.
Maharashtra rain: NDRF rescues 10 GR infrastructure workers
Ten workers of GR infrastructure were trapped in Vaitarna River in Palghar on 13 July. NDRF team, upon receiving requisition from Palghar Tehsildar, moved for rescue ops & kept constant vigil throughout night; all 10 workers successfully rescued from the site, it said. RF
Maharashtra rain: 22 truck drivers were rescued by a team of Chandrapur district police
22 truck drivers were rescued by a team of Chandrapur district police at around 2.30 am on 14 July who were stuck on Gadchandur-Dhanora highway because it was inundated due to rising level of Wardha river.
Maharashtra rain: 15 people rescued by SDRF team in Tumsar in Bhandara district
Atleast 15 people were rescued on 14 July by SDRF team in Tumsar in Bhandara district. They were stuck in a temple due to a flood-like situation there.
Click on the image to enlarge
Telangana extends holidays for all educational institutions till 16 July
In view of continuous heavy rains & inimical weather conditions, the state govt has decided to extend holidays for all educational institutions from July 14 to July 16. Educational institutions shall be re-opened from July 18, Monday.
Click on the image to enlarge
Gujarat rain: Low-lying areas in Kaliawadi, Navsari inundate increasingly amid incessant rainfall in the region
Mumbai top cop meets civic commissioner in view of heavy rains
Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Wednesday met civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and both understood to have discussed the situation arising out of heavy showers in the metropolis. The meeting at the BMC headquarters in South Mumbai took place in the background of heavy rains in the city and its suburbs since morning, an official said. The police and the BMC will work together to tackle rain-related issues in the financial capital, the official said.
Mumbai Monsoon update: Moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs, says BMC
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on 14 July said moderate to heavy rain in city and suburbs. "Possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely, it said.
Telangana rains: KCR reviews flood situation, relief work on war footing
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has put the state administration, Ministers, MLAs on alert as heavy rains lashed the state. The Chief Minister held marathon reviews with every department and issued necessary instructions to contain flood-related damages. KCR is in constant touch with the administration in flood-affected areas of the Godavari River basin. He spoke to Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, P Ajay Kumar and V Prashanath Reddy and enquired about the flood situation in the heavy rain-hit districts. On CM instructions, Ministers, MLAs and Officials are shifting people from flood-affected areas to safer zones. Regular monitoring helped to keep control of the flood losses, said the government.
Maharashtra's Latur district records over 300 mm rainfall this monsoon
Latur district in Maharashtra received average 56.5 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended 8 am on Wednesday, while its cumulative rainfall recorded so far this monsoon stood at 307.9 mm, officials said. The tehsil-wise data of the total rainfall this season is as follows: Latur 282.1 mm, Ausa 196.6 mm, Ahmedpur 425.7 mm, Nilanga 210.6 mm, Udgir 399.1 mm, Chakur 370.2 mm, Renapur 298.3 mm, Deoni 301.6 mm, Shirooor-Anantpal 354.0, Jalkot 416.0 mm. Meanwhile, the district officials have issued warnings to the people in the villages located on the banks of Manjara, Terna and Tawarja rivers to remain alert in view of the heavy rains, the officials said.
Latur district in Maharashtra received average 56.5 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended 8 am on Wednesday, while its cumulative rainfall recorded so far this monsoon stood at 307.9 mm, officials said. The tehsil-wise data of the total rainfall this season is as follows: Latur 282.1 mm, Ausa 196.6 mm, Ahmedpur 425.7 mm, Nilanga 210.6 mm, Udgir 399.1 mm, Chakur 370.2 mm, Renapur 298.3 mm, Deoni 301.6 mm, Shirooor-Anantpal 354.0, Jalkot 416.0 mm. Meanwhile, the district officials have issued warnings to the people in the villages located on the banks of Manjara, Terna and Tawarja rivers to remain alert in view of the heavy rains, the officials said.