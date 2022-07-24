IMD said Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness a thundershower from July 24 to July 27
Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from July 23 to 27
The national capital Delhi is likely to witness light rain and thundershowers on Sunday. In the city, the minimum temperature settled at 27.1 degrees Celsius today while the relative humidity was 79%. The city has been witnessing waterlogging and traffic jam in several of its parts caused by brief spells of rainfall in the last few days.
On the other hand, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked officials to be prepared to take up rescue and relief measures because of the forecast of rainfall in the state in the next few days.
The chief minister said that the state is likely to see a bigger problem than the recent flooding in view of the forecast of fresh rainfall as the water (following heavy rains during the last few days) would lead to an overflow in the rivers.
Godavari river could be in spate from Sunday afternoon and the public representative and officials should be ready to shift the residents of vulnerable areas to safe places, he said. Rao suggested that two more helicopters, in addition to the chopper which is stationed in Hyderabad, be pressed into service. He directed that inflow of flood water in the Godavari be released downstream as it is.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nalgonda, Khammam, Suryapet, and other districts on Sunday (July 24) and Monday (July 25). During the same time, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur in many places over the state.
Separately, the IMD has issued an 'Orange' alert for four districts of Himachal Pradesh. In districts like Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi, IMD has made heavy rainfall forecast for the next three days. IMD also alerted that rain activity in the state is to increase after July 26.
Warning of heavy rainfall was also issued for Jammu and Kashmir, the weather forecasting department has predicted fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorm over the Jammu and Kashmir divisions and has also warned of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains and thunderstorms for the subsequent two days.
It said that Jammu needs to be prepared as isolated heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning in the area can disrupt the traffic, cause landslides, and might result in flash floods, while it also cautioned Kashmir to be aware of the deteriorating weather conditions until the further update.
The vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH 44) was stopped after heavy rainfall lashed the Udhampur area on Saturday.
IMD rainfall forecast:
A cyclonic circulation is currently over Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh tilting southwestwards with height. There fore under the influence of the above system,
1. Fairly widespread/ widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls, thunderstorms, and lightning might occur over Konkan and Goa on July 25. In Gujarat and Saurashtra region, the IMD has made a similar forecast.
2. Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness a thundershower from July 24 to July 27.
3. Telangana will experience heavy rainfall until July 27.
4. In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, isolated heavy rainfall might occur on July 26 and July 27.
5. Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from July 23 to 27. IMD said rainfall will occur in Uttar Pradesh on July 27, in West Rajasthan during July 24-26, and in East Rajasthan from July 24-27.
6. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and East Madhya Pradesh till July 26.
7. Widespread rainfall is very likely over West Bengal and Sikkim during July 24-25 and scattered rainfall is likely in Bihar during the next four days.
8. Further, the IMD predicted light/moderate rainfall with heavy downpours in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next the next five days.
