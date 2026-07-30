Monsoon weather: Are schools open or closed tomorrow in India as IMD predicts heavy rainfall in various states?

With the southwest monsoon remaining active across several parts of the country, students and parents are awaiting clarity on whether schools will remain closed on Friday, July 31.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in multiple states, prompting district administrations to closely monitor the evolving weather situation. Although no statewide school holiday has been announced, local authorities may declare district-specific closures depending on weather conditions and public safety concerns.

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A look at the situation across states Punjab July 31 has already been declared a gazetted/public holiday in Punjab to observe the Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh. Government offices, schools and educational institutions under the Punjab government are scheduled to remain closed. The state is also likely to witness thunderstorms and heavy rainfall amid the ongoing monsoon activity.

Odisha Odisha school closures for tomorrow depend on the district. Schools in the Khordha district of Odisha are scheduled to remain closed tomorrow, Friday, July 31, as announced by the district collector due to the prevailing flood situation.

Himachal Pradesh The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh till August 1. Districts prone to landslides and flash floods may witness temporary school closures if weather conditions deteriorate.

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Uttarakhand Following recent rain-related disruptions in districts such as Bageshwar, authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation. Fresh district-level holiday orders may be issued if rainfall intensifies.

Haryana and Chandigarh Several parts of Haryana and Chandigarh are expected to receive heavy rainfall. Decisions on school closures will be taken by respective district administrations based on local conditions and safety concerns.

Delhi-NCR The national capital region is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, with isolated areas receiving heavy showers. No school holiday has been announced so far for July 31.

Uttar Pradesh Several districts in eastern and western Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. Local administrations may declare holidays in areas facing waterlogging, flooding or transport disruptions. However, no statewide or scheduled district school holiday has been announced for tomorrow.

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Also Read | IMD warns of flash flood risk across central India as monsoon intensifies

Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across eastern India. Schools are expected to operate normally unless district authorities announce closures due to severe weather conditions.

Maharashtra Several parts of Maharashtra are likely to continue receiving monsoon showers. Authorities in flood-prone areas may take precautionary measures, including school closures, if rainfall becomes intense. However, as of now, no school closure has been announced for tomorrow.

School closure decisions during the monsoon season are generally taken by district magistrates, collectors or education departments based on the severity of weather conditions and local risks.

Are schools closed tomorrow, July 31? No state government has so far announced a rain-related school holiday for July 31. However, district administrations may declare closures depending on the intensity of rainfall, weather conditions and local safety concerns. Parents and students are advised to keep track of updates from their respective district authorities and schools for any changes.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X