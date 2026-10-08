Monsoon withdrawal advances as India records one of its weakest seasons in decades

New Delhi: The south-west monsoon is steadily pulling back from India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying on Thursday that conditions are now favourable for its withdrawal from more parts of the country over the next three to four days.

The retreat follows a weak monsoon season, with cumulative rainfall 13% below the long-period average, amid developing El Niño conditions over the equatorial Pacific that are expected to intensify through year-end. India last recorded a below-normal monsoon in 2023, when rainfall was 95% of the long period average (LPA).

The monsoon current has further withdrawn from the remaining areas of Maharashtra, parts of Goa, Karnataka, Telangana and Odisha, along with additional areas of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

Also Read | Southwest monsoon withdrawal advances, rainfall to continue in several states

Conditions are increasingly favourable for the monsoon to retreat from more parts of eastern India, the northern peninsula and large parts of north-east India over the next three to four days, the IMD said.

The south-west monsoon typically begins withdrawing from western Rajasthan in September, before moving across northwest and central India and then toward the southern peninsula and eastern regions.

Rain persists The retreat does not mean an immediate end to rainfall. The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rain over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 9 October. Bihar is likely to receive rainfall during 9-11 October, while Odisha could see isolated to scattered rain through 14 October.

Also Read | South India pins hope on northeast monsoon for rainfall relief

In the north-east, rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over the coming days.

Withdrawal is also progressing across the northern peninsula, with the monsoon already retreating from parts of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Telangana. Rainfall will nevertheless persist over parts of southern India, particularly Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over south interior Karnataka on 9 October, and over Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 9-10 October.

In northwest India, scattered rainfall is expected over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab during 9-14 October, while parts of Uttar Pradesh could receive rain through 11 October.

The continued withdrawal marks the seasonal shift toward the northeast monsoon, even as rainfall remains active across parts of eastern, northeastern and southern India.

Also Read | Monsoon withdrawal begins from western Rajasthan

A weak monsoon The south-west monsoon contributes about 70% of India's annual rainfall and is crucial for farm output, reservoir levels and the rural economy.

South-west monsoon rainfall in 2026 stood at 87% of the LPA, with cumulative precipitation of 759.4 mm during the June-September season, making it the fourth-lowest since 2001 and the 13th-lowest since 1901, according to the IMD.

India last recorded a below-normal monsoon in 2023, when rainfall was 95% of the LPA.

Rainfall was below normal across most regions. South Peninsular India recorded just 76% of its LPA, with 542.0 mm of rainfall, making it the region's fourth-lowest monsoon rainfall since 1901 and second-lowest since 2001.