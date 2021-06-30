OPEN APP
Southwest monsoon has covered most parts of the country so far, except parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The northern imit of southwest monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar, IMD said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Since, June 19, there has not been any progress of monsoon. It was due to impact mid-latitude westerly winds and unfavourable Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) and absence of formation of low pressure system over North Bay of Bengal," said IMD.

The weather department said that further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab is not likely till July 7.

"The phase of MJO is likely to gradually favour enhancement of convection and cross equatorial flow over the North Indian Ocean (NIO) during Week 2 around July 7, 2021. Model forecasts show that easterly winds from Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels are not likely to be established over north-western plains of India before July 7," IMD stated.

On rainfall levels in India this monsoon, the IMD said cumulative rainfall during this year’s Southwest Monsoon season’s rainfall till June 30 has been above normal. So far, it has been about 10 per cent above Long Period Average (LPA) with actual rainfall during the same period being 18.29 cm against the normal level 16.69 cm.

