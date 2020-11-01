Monthly GST collection crosses 1 trillion for first time in FY21

Goods and services tax (GST) revenue of the central and state governments scaled Rs1.05 trillion in October, growing 10.25% from the revenue collected in same month a year ago.

This is the first time GST receipts have crossed the Rs1 trillion mark and reported double-digit growth rate this fiscal after the sharp decline in the initial months following the national lockdown.

After showing year-on-year contraction in the April to August period, GST receipts showed a positive trend in September, which got pronounced in October, indicating that the economic recovery is on in line with the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

Up to end of October, eight million monthly summary tax returns were filed.

An official statement from the finance ministry said the total revenue earned by central and state governments after regular settlement stood at Rs44,285 crore and Rs44,839 crore respectively. Up to end of October, eight million monthly summary tax returns were filed.

The statement said that the trend shows the trajectory of economic recovery and, correspondingly, of revenues.

