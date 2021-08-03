The monthly vaccine production capacity of Covishield is projected to be increased from 110 Million doses per month to more than 120 Million doses per month and Covaxin to around 58 Million doses per month from 25 Million doses per month, the government told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya while responding to a question on the current capacity to manufacture Covaxin and Covishield in the country, and the expected capacity going forward from August to December 2021, quoted the projections as per the information provided by the covid-19 vaccine manufacturers.





"As communicated by the manufacturers, the monthly vaccine production capacity of Covishield is projected to be increased from 110 million doses per month to more than 120 million doses per month and the production capacity of Covaxin is projected to be increased from 25 million doses per month to around 58 million doses per month," Mandaviya said in a written reply.

Further, Department of Biotechnology under the Ministry of Science & Technology has launched ‘Mission COVID Suraksha- the Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission’. The health minister said that the Mission is being implemented by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) of Department of Biotechnology.

Under the mission, facility augmentation of Bharat Biotech and 01 State Public Sector Enterprise and 02 Central Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) including Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, Mumbai; Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), Hyderabad and Bharat Immunologicals Biologicals Limited (BIBCOL), Bulandshahr; for production of Covaxin have been supported.

In addition, Technology transfer of Covaxin production to Gujarat COVID Vaccine Consortium (GCVC), including Hester Biosciences and OmniBRx Biotechnologies Pvt Ltd, led by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC), Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of Gujarat has also been facilitated, the reply stated.

“Further, Government of India has also extended financial assistance to one of the domestic manufacturers for ‘At-risk manufacturing’, advance payment against the supply orders placed with M/s Serum Institute of India and M/s Bharat Biotech, and streamlining of regulatory norms for approval of vaccines," Mandavia told Rajya sabha.

Recently, the central government sharply decreased its estimated projection of the number of covid-19 vaccine doses to be available in India by December 31, 2021. In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court in June, union health ministry projected 135 crore doses in contrast to its estimation made in May of 216 crore doses, with a staggering difference of 81 crore doses.

India mainly has three covid-19 vaccines available for administration currently—Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Oxford-AstraZeneca developed vaccine being manufactured by Serum Institute of India under brand name covishield and Russia’s Sputnik V. SII has its own commitments to WHO’s COVAX, though it produced 90 million doses a month in June. India has also been exporting covishield to other countries.

According to the government, as the projected population of 18 years and above in the country is 94 crores, the total requirement of covid-19 vaccine doses for this population is 188 crores. Indian government’s target is to fully vaccinate every adult by year end.

