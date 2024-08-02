Months after Mumbai hoarding crash, big wooden billboard collapses in Kalyan amid rainfall: VIDEO

Months after controversy over Mumbai Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case, a similar incident took place in rains on Friday. A hoarding collapsed in Thane Friday morning, crushing three vehicles, an official said. No casualties have been reported so far.

The incident was caught on camera as heavy rainfall lashed parts of the city on Friday. A video shared by news agency ANI showed a wooden hoarding collapsing at Sahajanand Chowk of Kalyan in Thane at 10:18 am on Friday.

Kalyan Tehsildar Sachin Shejal said the hoarding came crashing down on three vehicles parked below it. The exact size of the hoarding was not immediately known.

A team has been sent to the spot and rescue operations are underway, he said, ruling out the possibility of anyone being trapped under it, news agency PTI reported

Controversy over Mumbai Ghatkopar hoarding collapse The incident happened months after 17 people were killed in an illegal hoarding collapse incident in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. At least 17 people were killed and 74 were injured after a huge iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar on May 13 amid a dust storm.

On July 29, the Maharashtra government set up a six-member committee to conduct a high-level inquiry into the Ghatkopar incident. The committee's mandate, as detailed in the order issued by the state Home department, includes investigating the roles of the entities responsible for the hoarding and the petrol pump.

This will involve examining their previous records, financial transactions, and any potential collusion with officials from various agencies. The committee is also tasked with evaluating the current process for approving and installing hoardings on government and railway properties and recommending improvements to prevent future incidents.

The panel will also recommend a hoarding policy review of all railway or police land to avoid such incidents in future.

Key areas of focus for the committee include reviewing the adequacy of approval processes for hoardings and petrol pumps on government and railway lands, assessing the safety protocols and legality of such installations, analysing the land allotment process for petrol pumps and hoardings, and suggesting policy changes to enhance safety and prevent illegal operations.