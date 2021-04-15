Subscribe
Home >News >India >Monuments and museums under ASI to remain closed till 15 May amid Covid-19 spike

Monuments and museums under ASI to remain closed till 15 May amid Covid-19 spike

FILE PHOTO: People arrive to visit the Red Fort on a smoggy morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
1 min read . 08:34 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • An order to this effect was issued by the Archaeological Survey of India or ASI and it was shared by Culture Minister Prahlad Patel today evening

All monuments, museums and sites under the central government's control will be closed till 15 May because of a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, the Union culture ministry announced on Thursday.

"Due to the prevailing COVID situation, it has been decided to close all centrally protected monuments, sites and museums under the ASI with immediate effect and till May 15 or until further orders," the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said today.

An order to this effect was issued by the ASI and it was tweeted by Culture Minister Prahlad Patel on Thursday evening.

Back in 2020, all monuments and sites, maintained by the ASI, were also closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

India's daily Covid-19 cases has doubled in 10 days, with a record 2 lakh new infections logged today as authorities grapple with shortages of coronavirus vaccines, treatments and hospital beds.

With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 14,074,564. In the last 24 hours, 10,38 Covid-related fatalities were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,73,123.

Registering a steady increase for the 36th day in a row, the active Covid-19 cases have increased to 14,71,877 comprising 10.46% of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has dropped to 88.31%.

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 1,24,29,564, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.23%, the data shared by the government showed.

This week, India overtook Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases worldwide, after the United States.

