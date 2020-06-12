NEW DELHI: Moody's Investors Service on Friday downgraded GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd's (HIAL) corporate family rating to Ba2. The rating agency in March had placed the airport's Ba1 rating on review.

According to Moody's, an issue rated Ba2 is judged speculative and is subject to substantial credit risk.

The rating agency expects HIAL's funds from operations /debt to weaken to the mid-single digit percentage range over the next two-three years, which would position the airport at the Ba2 rating range.

"The downgrade reflects the weak operating conditions associated with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic," said Spencer Ng, Vice President and Senior Analyst, Moody's, in a statement.

The decline in HIAL's financial metrics is primarily driven by the tariff cut implemented in April, the additional debt HIAL will need to incur to complete its airport expansion, as well as the reduction in airport traffic as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, which will lower the airport's non-aeronautical revenue, Moody's said.

"The negative outlook reflects these challenges, combined with downside risks associated with the uncertainty associated with the timing and profile of a traffic recovery and a delay in the implementation of new tariffs for the upcoming control period," it added.

Moody's had in March downgraded Delhi International Airport Ltd's (DIAL's) corporate family rating and senior secured ratings to Ba3 from Ba2. It also downgraded DIAL's baseline credit assessment to Ba3 from Ba2.

"The spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the weakened global economic outlook, low oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets," Moody's said in its statement on Friday.

The airport industry is one of the sectors most affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment, it added.

India’s aviation industry is expected to post losses of $3-3.6 billion this quarter due to covid-19-related disruptions, with airlines sharing the bulk of the hit, aviation consultancy firm Capa India said in a recent report.

Domestic carriers are estimated to incur losses of about $1.75 billion next quarter, followed by airports and concessionaires with losses between $1.50 billion and $1.75 billion, according to Capa India. The ground handling industry could report a loss of $80-90 million during the same period.

