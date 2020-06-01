Moody’s said although a rating upgrade is unlikely in the near future, it would change the outlook on India's rating to stable if outturns and policy actions were to raise confidence that real and nominal growth will rise to sustainably higher rates than Moody's projects, including through measures which enhance financial stability by strengthening the supervision, regulation and capitalization of the financial sector. “Commensurate action to halt and reverse the rise in the debt trajectory, even slowly, would also support a stable outlook. Further evidence that self-reinforcing economic and financial risks are rising would put downward pressure on the rating," it added.