Moody's places ratings of Hero FinCorp and IIFL under review for downgrade

MUMBAI: Moody's Investors Service on Monday placed ratings of two non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) – Hero FinCorp Ltd and India Infoline Finance Ltd (IIFL) – under review for downgrade, citing disruptions to the economy due to covid-19 outbreak and its impact on the NBFC sector.

While Hero FinCorp’s local and foreign currency issuer rating was placed under review, IIFL’s corporate family rating (CFR), foreign and local currency senior secured MTN program ratings, and senior unsecured debt rating were placed under review. That apart, Muthoot Finance Ltd's CFR was affirmed and its outlook changed to negative from stable.

“The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, volatile oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets," it said in a statement.

According to Moody’s, Indian NBFCs have been hit because of disruptions to domestic economic activity from the coronavirus outbreak and that will impact their credit profiles. The rating actions, Moody’s said, reflects the impact on Hero FinCorp, IIFL, and Muthoot of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

"We expect the asset quality of these three companies to deteriorate on the back of rising loan delinquencies and defaults, as some customers and businesses will struggle with payments given declining earnings due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown across India," said Alka Anbarasu, vice-president and senior credit officer, Moody’s.

The rating agency believes that Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) three-month moratorium will slow the pace at which loan balances are reduced, or even foreclosed on. This, in turn, will result in some loans performing more poorly than they otherwise would have, it said.

“However, the negative effects of the RBI's measures are likely to be significantly offset by the positive macroeconomic effects resulting from the stimulus due to the loan repayment moratorium, which is designed to boost consumer confidence and spending," Moody’s said.

Anbarasu said despite these risks, Moody’s expects Muthoot's asset quality to fare better than the other two companies given its focus on lending against gold jewellery, which is supported by highly-liquid collateral, the value of which has appreciated in the past year.

However, during the loan moratorium period, the liquidity of the three companies will worsen as loan collections decline, the rating agency said.