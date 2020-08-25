Moody’s sees hurdles in India’s growth path

NEW DELHI : Adverse developments in the real economy and bank weakness could reinforce each other, and harm India’s long-term productive capacity, rating agency Moody’s Investors Service cautioned on Tuesday.

In its latest Global Macro Outlook, Moody’s said India’s gross domestic product (GDP) will contract 3.1% in 2020 and grow 6.9% in 2021 in line with its June forecasts.

Moody’s also retained its global forecast of 4.6% GDP contraction for 2020.

The rating agency said in its baseline projections that China, India and Indonesia will be the only G-20 emerging economies to post a strong enough pickup of real GDP in the second half of 2020 and full-year 2021 to end next year above pre-coronavirus levels.

“In countries with existing banking sector weakness such as India and Turkey, there is a risk of a self-sustaining negative loop in which adverse real economic developments and bank weakness reinforce each other and harm long-term productive capacity," Moody’s said.

Almost eight months after the coronavirus outbreak worldwide, the rating agency said economic recovery is tenuous with the pandemic proving difficult to contain in countries such as the US, Brazil, India, Indonesia, South Africa and Mexico.

Moody’s said coronavirus-related supply disruptions have led to a rise in food prices in several emerging market countries, including India, but is a temporary phenomenon. It expects the current shock to be disinflationary overall.

“On the policy front, central banks across all major economies will pursue easy monetary and financial conditions for several years. The extraordinary economic slack and subdued oil prices make for a benign inflation outlook over the next two years," it added.

New infrastructure spending, which are being considered in South Africa and India, is also likely to bolster growth, the rating agency said.

“As the impact of the current measures fades over time, fiscal policy will continue to evolve. Beyond the fiscal measures to address the cyclical shock, deep structural reforms would go a long way toward stabilizing potential growth. In fact, maintaining potential growth near pre-crisis levels would require growth-enhancing reforms. Additionally, while there are implementation risks, infrastructure development by fast-tracking existing projects could provide a boost to growth in these countries," Moody’s added.

