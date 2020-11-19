Moody’s sees India FY21 GDP contraction at 10.6% vs 11.5% decline earlier

NEW DELHI: Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday revised its forecast for India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) for the current fiscal, saying it expects the economy to shrink 10.6%, less than the 11.5% contraction projected earlier.

The revision comes days after the union government announced a third round of economic stimulus.

The global ratings agency said the ₹2.65 trillion stimulus package announced by the government last week, focused on increasing competitiveness of India's manufacturing sector, and access to credit aimed at nurturing the economic recovery, is a credit positive.

The broadening of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to 10 sectors is expected to increase competitiveness of the manufacturing sector, revive private investment and create jobs.

"As countries have increasingly looked to greater diversification in their supply chains since the coronavirus pandemic, the timely introduction of these measures could boost India's manufacturing industry, which contributed around 15% of GDP in 2019," Moody’s said, adding that widening the scope of the credit guarantee scheme will boost credit flow and aid recovery.

The ratings agency, however, said consumer confidence in India continues to remain relatively weak amid a relentless rise in fresh coronavirus cases, even as it said that the numbers peaked in September.

For financial year 2021-22, Moody’s has revised upwards India’s GDP growth forecast to 10.8% from 10.6% projected earlier.

“Stronger nominal GDP growth over the medium term would make it easier for India's government to address its weak fiscal position, which the coronavirus has exacerbated; we forecast government debt to increase to 89.3% of GDP in fiscal 2020 and decline to 87.5% in fiscal 2021, from an already elevated 72.2% in fiscal 2019," it said in a report.

“The country's mixed track record on revenue-raising measures lowers prospects for fiscal policy-driven budget consolidation. A sustained increase in GDP growth would therefore likely be a major driver of any durable future fiscal consolidation," it said.

India’s economy contracted a massive 23.9% in the June quarter, a result of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, following the unlocking of the economy starting June, India’s manufacturing PMI expanded to its highest level in over eight-and-half years to 56.8 in September signalling a faster turnaround in industrial activity.

The International Monetary Fund has estimated India’s economy to contract 10.3% in FY21 while the Reserve Bank of India has forecast growth returning to positive territory during October-December, faster compared to the earlier projection of January-March quarter.

Last week, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that a host of economic indicators, including goods and services tax (GST) collections, energy consumption, railway freight loading, bank credit flow and foreign direct investments, are an indication that a strong economic recovery was underway.

Moody’s expects fiscal deficit to widen, reaching around 12% of GDP, with some upside risk, in the current financial year and narrowing to about 7% of GDP over the medium term, and above the deficit of 6.5% of GDP in 2019.

Official data showed that the Centre has exhausted 115% of its budgeted fiscal deficit of 2020-21 by September as revenue receipts fell and capex shrank.

