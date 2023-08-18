Moody’s keeps India’s ratings but cites debt, political risks2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 10:55 PM IST
The rating agency expects India’s economic growth to outpace all other G20 economies through at least the next two years, driven by domestic demand.
MUMBAI : Moody’s Investors Service on Friday affirmed India’s long-term local and foreign-currency issuer ratings at Baa3 and retained the stable outlook while flagging risks from the country’s “high debt burden" and curbs on political dissent.
