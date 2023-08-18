Moody’s keeps India’s ratings but cites debt, political risks

The rating agency expects India’s economic growth to outpace all other G20 economies through at least the next two years, driven by domestic demand.

MUMBAI :Moody's Investors Service on Friday affirmed India's long-term local and foreign-currency issuer ratings at Baa3 and retained the stable outlook while flagging risks from the country's "high debt burden" and curbs on political dissent.

The current rating of Baa3 and stable outlook, Moody’s said, also consider a “curtailment of civil society and political dissent, compounded by rising domestic political risk". It reaffirmed the local-currency senior unsecured rating at Baa3 and India’s other short-term local-currency rating at P-3.

"The affirmation and stable outlook are driven by Moody's view that India's economy is likely to continue to grow rapidly by international standards, although potential growth has come down in the past 7-10 years," it said.

High gross domestic product growth will contribute to gradually rising income levels and overall economic resilience, which will, it said, support gradual fiscal consolidation and government debt stabilization, albeit at high levels. Moody’s expects India’s economic growth to outpace all other G20 economies through at least the next two years, driven by domestic demand.

Moody’s said India’s financial sector continues to strengthen, alleviating much of the economic and contingent liability risks that had previously driven downward rating pressure.

The rating agency said India's fiscal strength remains a key weakness in the sovereign credit profile, balancing high economic strength and expects high nominal GDP growth and ongoing fiscal consolidation to stabilize the government debt burden at high levels.

“Despite some upside pressures on spending to help the economy cope with higher inflation, the government has been able to meet its fiscal deficit targets at the central government level over the past two years, aided by buoyant tax revenue," it said.

This reflects increased traction from the goods and services tax (GST) implemented in 2017, as well as gains in broadening the tax base and improved compliance on the back of digitalization, it said. At the same time, Moody’s said, expenditures as a share of GDP have declined even as the allocations for capital expenditure have increased, pointing to improved quality of public spending.

"Even as the narrowing fiscal deficit demonstrates the ongoing government's commitment to longer-term fiscal sustainability, it remains wider than Baa-rated peers," it said.

According to Moody’s, the restoration of robust growth prospects after the pandemic, the effective commitment to inflation targeting and the rehabilitation of the financial system aided by reform supports the view of strengthening monetary and macro policy effectiveness.

Moody’s also pointed out that “curtailment of civil society and political dissent, compounded by rising sectarian tensions", support a weaker assessment of political risk and the quality of institutions.

"One recent event illustrative of these trends is the eruption of unrest in the north-eastern state of Manipur—one of the most impoverished states in India—that has led to at least 150 deaths since May and underpinned a no-confidence vote on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August, although this was ultimately unsuccessful," it said.

The rating agency added that although “elevated political polarization" is unlikely to lead to a material destabilization of government, rising domestic political tensions suggest an ongoing risk of populist policies. This, it said, comes amid the prevalence of social risks such as poverty and income inequality, as well as inequitable access to education and basic services.

“Moreover, the periodic flaring of border tensions with neighbouring countries was an outlier among sovereigns assessed as having a lower overall susceptibility to political risk," Moody’s said.

Meanwhile, Moody's said that the stable outlook incorporates the likelihood that India's fiscal metrics will continue to improve gradually amid robust growth prospects compared with peers.