Moody's Analytics upgrades India's growth forecast to 12% for 2021

Moody’s Analytics on Thursday upgraded its GDP growth projection for India to 12% for calendar year 2021 from 9% estimated earlier holding that near-term prospects for Asia’s third largest economy have turned more favourable even while maintaining that a second wave of covid-19 remains a key risk to recovery.

“Indiaʼs near-term prospects have turned more favourable following a stronger than expected December quarter, when GDP grew by 0.4% over the year following a 7.5% contraction in the September quarter. Domestic and external demand has been on the mend since the easing of restrictions, which has led to improved manufacturing output in recent months," Moody’s analytics said in an update to its India Forecast.

Battered by the coronavirus pandemic, Indian economy is officially projected to contract 8% in FY21 in its worst show in more than four decades. Most professional forecasters have projected double digit growth for India in FY22, considered mostly a statistical rebound than a V-shaped recovery.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) last week projected Indian economy to bounce back to grow at 12.6% in FY22, the highest among G20 countries. Earlier this month, Moody’s Investors Service which operates independently from its sister organization Moody’s Analytics had projected Indian economy to grow 13.7% in FY22. While Moody’s Analytics makes calendar year projections, Moody’s Investors Service provides fiscal year estimates.

Moody’s Analytics said it expects private consumption and non-residential investment to materially pick up over the next few quarters and strengthen the domestic demand revival in 2021. “The strong yearly growth is partially the result of a low base-year comparison. This forecast is equivalent to real GDP, in level terms, growing by 4.4% above pre-COVID-19 levels," it added.

A key risk to recovery in 2021 remains a strengthening second wave of covid-19, according to Moody’s Analytics. “The good news is that the resurgence appears to be limited to just a few states, which should increase the chances of containing the spread at an early stage. Our baseline forecasts assume that state governments are likely to adopt a targeted approach through limited duration curfews and shutdowns if the situation deteriorates rather than large-scale shutdowns of the kind seen during the first wave," it said.

However, it maintained that vaccinations hold the key to sustaining the domestic recovery. “Total vaccinations crossed the 35 million mark on March 16. However, the various logistical constraints and the sheer scale of implementation could negatively impact the pace of inoculations in the months ahead and eventually the timing of achieving herd immunity. Our March baseline forecast assumes that herd immunity is unlikely to be reached before the end of 2022," it added.

Moody’s analytics said monetary and fiscal policy settings in India will remain conducive to growth even though it does not expect any additional rate cuts this year. “Some additional fiscal support may be mobilised during the second half of the year, depending on the softness in domestic spending. Direct forms of fiscal support such as income tax cuts, however, are less likely in the current setting. We expect the budget for fiscal 2021-2022 to drive the annual fiscal deficit to nearly 7% of GDP. It includes additional expenditure on infrastructure development, and the associated benefits in the form of employment creation should accrue over the coming quarters," it added.

