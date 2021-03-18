Moody's Analytics upgrades India's growth forecast to 12% for 2021

Moody’s analytics said monetary and fiscal policy settings in India will remain conducive to growth even though it does not expect any additional rate cuts this year. “Some additional fiscal support may be mobilised during the second half of the year, depending on the softness in domestic spending. Direct forms of fiscal support such as income tax cuts, however, are less likely in the current setting. We expect the budget for fiscal 2021-2022 to drive the annual fiscal deficit to nearly 7% of GDP. It includes additional expenditure on infrastructure development, and the associated benefits in the form of employment creation should accrue over the coming quarters," it added.