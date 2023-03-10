Moody’s downgrades Vedanta Resources’ ratings over refinancing risks1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 10:59 PM IST
- Kaustubh Chaubal, Moody’s senior vice president, states that delays in refinancing efforts and continued reliance on dividend receipts are reducing liquidity at VRL’s operating subsidiaries.
Mumbai: Moody’s Investor Service on Friday downgraded Vedanta Resources Ltd’s (VRL) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 due to increasing risks of refinancing their large debt maturities. The rating agency also downgraded the ratings on the senior unsecured bonds issued by Vedanta Resources and its arm Vedanta Resources Finance II Plc to Caa2 from Caa1, the ratings agency said.
