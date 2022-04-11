As per Moody's, gradual increases in domestic interest rates will boost net interest margins because banks will be able to pass on higher rates to borrowers, while their funding costs will increase marginally because banks have reduced the share of high-cost corporate term deposits in total deposits. Stable asset quality and existing provisions against legacy stressed assets will allow banks to reduce loan-loss provisions. The return on assets of rated PSBs and private sector banks rose materially to 0.6% and 1.5%, respectively, in the nine months ended December 2021 from -0.4% and 0.7% in the fiscal year ended March 2018.

