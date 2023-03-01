Moody’s revises India's real GDP growth expectations: Check details
Economic momentum in several large emerging market countries, including India, has proved to be more resilient than expected.
Moody's has published its macro-outlook for G20 economies and has made upward revisions to its 2023 growth forecasts for the US, the euro area and China. Additionally, the credit rating agency has raised growth projections for India, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.
