Moody's says Indian banks' exposures to Adani 'not large enough' to affect credit quality
- However, Moody's said that risks for banks can increase if Adani becomes more reliant on bank loans
Indian banks' exposures to the Adani Group are not large enough to affect their credit quality materially, ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday. However, it said that risks for banks can increase if Adani becomes more reliant on bank loans.
