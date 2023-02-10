Moody's takes ratings action on eight Adani Group entities, downgrades several
Moody's downgraded the ratings outlook for some Adani Group entities on Friday - the latest blow for the Indian conglomerate since the Hindenburg report thrust it into a crisis.
Moody's Investors Service on Friday affirmed the ratings for eight Adani Group companies, downgrading four from 'stable' to ‘negative’. The others have maintained their ‘stable’ outlook. The development comes amid the escalating Hindenburg row and a subsequent stock rout that has wiped some $110 billion off the value of its main seven listed firms. Meanwhile, MSCI has said it would cut the weightings of some companies in its indexes.
