Moody's takes ratings action on eight Adani Group entities, downgrades several

Moody's Investors Service on Friday affirmed the ratings for eight Adani Group companies, downgrading four from 'stable' to ‘negative’. The others have maintained their ‘stable’ outlook. The development comes amid the escalating Hindenburg row and a subsequent stock rout that has wiped some $110 billion off the value of its main seven listed firms. Meanwhile, MSCI has said it would cut the weightings of some companies in its indexes.

The US-based short seller had released a report towards the end of January accusing the Indian conglomerate of stock manipulation and improper use of offshore tax havens that obscure the extent of stock ownership of Adani family members in group firms. The Adani Group has vehemently denied the allegations.

The situation has also triggered a political storm with Opposition leaders lashing out at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government and demanding a JPC probe.

Which Adani companies have been rated ‘negative’ by Moody's today?

Moody's announced that four Adani firms - Adani Green Energy, Adani Green Energy Restricted Group, Adani Transmission Step-One Ltd and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd - would have their ratings outlook downgraded from 'stable' to ‘negative’.

"These rating actions follow the significant and rapid decline in the market equity values of the Adani Group companies following the recent release of a report from a short-seller highlighting governance concerns in the Group," it said.

1. Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) - Ba3 ratings affirmed

2. Adani Green Energy Restricted Group (AGEL RG-1) - Ba2 ratings affirmed.

It comprises Adani Green Energy (UP) Limited, Parampujya Solar Energy Private Limited and Prayatna Developers Private Limited.

3. Adani Transmission Step-One Limited (ATSOL) - Baa3 ratings affirmed

4. Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML) - Baa3 ratings affirmed

Which Adani companies have retained their ‘stable’ outlook?

As per the Moody's affirmation on Friday, outlook remains 'stable' for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani International Container Terminal Private Ltd, Adani Green Energy Restricted Group and Adani Transmission Restricted Group 1.

1. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) - Baa3 ratings affirmed

2. Adani International Container Terminal Private Ltd (AICTPL) - Baa3 ratings affirmed

3. Adani Green Energy Restricted Group (AGEL RG-2) - Ba1 ratings affirmed

It comprises Wardha Solar (Maharashtra) Private Limited, Kodangal Solar Parks Private Limited and Adani Renewable Energy (Rj) Limited.

4. Adani Transmission Restricted Group 1 (ATL RG1) - Baa3 ratings affirmed

It comprises Barmer Power Transmission Service Limited, Raipur-Rajnandgaon-Warora Transmission Ltd, Sipat Transmission Limited, Thar Power Transmission Service Limited, Hadoti Power Transmission Service Limited and Chhattisgarh-WR Transmission Limited.

