Moody's takes ratings action on eight Adani Group entities, downgrades several

Moody's Investors Service on Friday affirmed the ratings for eight Adani Group companies, downgrading four from 'stable' to ‘negative’. The others have maintained their ‘stable’ outlook. The development comes amid the escalating Hindenburg row and a subsequent stock rout that has wiped some $110 billion off the value of its main seven listed firms. Meanwhile, MSCI has said it would cut the weightings of some companies in its indexes.

