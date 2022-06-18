Moody's upgrades baseline credit assessment of these banks

ICICI Bank and Axis Bank's return on assets for the year ending March 2022 was 1.8 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively, compared to an average of 0.8 per cent and 0.4 per cent over the four years ending March 2020, it said.

The upgrade of the BCAs does not result in any change in the deposit ratings because these are already at the same level as the India sovereign rating (Baa3 stable), the global rating agency said.