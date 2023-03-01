Moody’s ups GDP estimate to 5.5%
- It also changed the real GDP growth projection for 2024 to 6.5%, saying that the projection had been “meaningfully raised” as strong data in the second half of 2022 created large carry-over effects for 2023.
New Delhi : Moody’s Investors Service revised upwards India’s GDP growth projections to 5.5% in 2023 from its earlier projection of 5%, owing primarily to the sharp increase in capital expenditure budget allocation for FY24 and ongoing economic resilience.
