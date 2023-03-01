Moody’s ups GDP estimate to 5.5%

New Delhi : Moody’s Investors Service revised upwards India’s GDP growth projections to 5.5% in 2023 from its earlier projection of 5%, owing primarily to the sharp increase in capital expenditure budget allocation for FY24 and ongoing economic resilience.

“In the case of India, the upward revisions additionally incorporate the sharp increase in capital expenditure budget allocation to ₹10 trillion (3.3% of GDP) for fiscal year 2023-24, up from ₹7.5 trillion for the fiscal year ending in March 2023," the agency said in a note Wednesday.

It also changed the real GDP growth projection for 2024 to 6.5%, saying that the projection had been “meaningfully raised" as strong data in the second half of 2022 created large carry-over effects for 2023.

The central government’s emphasis on capital expenditure in the Union budget 2023-24 is aimed at continuing the public sector investments to in turn spur private investment, while also strengthening job creation and pushing up demand led consumption in the coming quarters.

Moody’s also raised the baseline 2023 real growth projections for several G20 economies including the US, Canada, the euro area, India, Russia, Mexico, and Turkiye, accounting for a stronger end to 2022.

It pointed to the economic momentum in a number of large emerging market countries, including India, Brazil, Mexico and Turkiye, which had proved more resilient to last year’s tightening in the global and domestic financial environment than it had anticipated. It also noted the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee vote in February to lift the repo rate at a slower pace, by 25 bps to 6.5%, where it continued to maintain its policy stance as “focused on withdrawal of liquidity."

While Moody’s said that an eventual letup in monetary policy tightening in the US will help stabilize, if not improve, capital flows to emerging market countries, it cautioned that until inflation in advanced economies is firmly in check, emerging markets will remain vulnerable to bouts of heightened financial market volatility.

The Reserve Bank has projected India’s economic growth at 6.4% for 2023-24, broadly in line with the estimate of the Economic Survey. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is estimated at 7 per cent in 2022-23, according to the first advance estimate of the National Statistical Office (NSO). Data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) on Tuesday revised the quarterly estimates of previous years along with the second quarter estimates for FY23. GDP figures for FY22 have been revised upwards to 9.1% from 8.7%.

The Indian economy grew by 4.4% in the October to December quarter, down from a growth rate of 6.3% in the second quarter, amid high inflation and weak demand while weakness in the manufacturing sector continued. The RBI lowered the consumer price inflation (CPI) forecast to 6.5% for the current fiscal from 6.7%. India’s retail inflation in January was 6.52%.