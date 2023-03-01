Moody’s ups GDP estimate to 5.5%

The Reserve Bank has projected India’s economic growth at 6.4% for 2023-24, broadly in line with the estimate of the Economic Survey. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is estimated at 7 per cent in 2022-23, according to the first advance estimate of the National Statistical Office (NSO). Data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) on Tuesday revised the quarterly estimates of previous years along with the second quarter estimates for FY23. GDP figures for FY22 have been revised upwards to 9.1% from 8.7%.