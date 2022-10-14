Moonlighting debate: After Wipro CEO, Infosys’ Salil Parekh says ‘outside gigs’ are fine provided…2 min read . 06:35 AM IST
While Infosys does not support dual employment; CEO Salil Parekh has said external gig opportunities are fine.
While Infosys does not support dual employment; CEO Salil Parekh has said external gig opportunities are fine.
In the last 12 months, Infosys has fired employees who were working two jobs, making it clear that the company does not support moonlighting. Salil Parekh reiterated the company's stance regarding dual employment on October 13 during the Q2 earnings briefing. The CEO of India's second-largest IT services provider confirmed firing employees who did “blatant work in two specific companies" that involved a confidentiality issue.
In the last 12 months, Infosys has fired employees who were working two jobs, making it clear that the company does not support moonlighting. Salil Parekh reiterated the company's stance regarding dual employment on October 13 during the Q2 earnings briefing. The CEO of India's second-largest IT services provider confirmed firing employees who did “blatant work in two specific companies" that involved a confidentiality issue.
However, when it comes to gig opportunities outside the company, according to Parekh, Infosys encourages employees to pursue their interests outside of work, but only with the manager's prior consent.
However, when it comes to gig opportunities outside the company, according to Parekh, Infosys encourages employees to pursue their interests outside of work, but only with the manager's prior consent.
While Parekh emphasised on the fact that Infosys was strongly opposed to dual employment, he said the company would support employees to “work on certain gig projects after the prior approval of the managers".
While Parekh emphasised on the fact that Infosys was strongly opposed to dual employment, he said the company would support employees to “work on certain gig projects after the prior approval of the managers".
“We are also developing more comprehensive policies for that, while ensuring contractual and confidentiality commitments are fully respected," he said.
“We are also developing more comprehensive policies for that, while ensuring contractual and confidentiality commitments are fully respected," he said.
Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji earlier disclosed that 300 people had been let go because the IT services provider had no place for people who wanted to work directly with competitors while still being paid by Wipro.
Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji earlier disclosed that 300 people had been let go because the IT services provider had no place for people who wanted to work directly with competitors while still being paid by Wipro.
Also Read: Moonlighting a 'question of ethics', says Wipro CEO
Also Read: Moonlighting a 'question of ethics', says Wipro CEO
CEO Thierry Delaporte said working for a competitor was a "question of ethics". At the same time, Delaporte said it was fine to have “side jobs" without compromising conflict of interest.
CEO Thierry Delaporte said working for a competitor was a "question of ethics". At the same time, Delaporte said it was fine to have “side jobs" without compromising conflict of interest.
HCL Technologies, while rushing to add that the problem is not a pressing one within the company, has chimed in on the moonlighting debate and stated that it disapproves of dual employment.
HCL Technologies, while rushing to add that the problem is not a pressing one within the company, has chimed in on the moonlighting debate and stated that it disapproves of dual employment.
Moonlighting is the term for the practice of working for one organisation while concurrently taking on additional responsibilities and employment, usually without the employer's knowledge. The term "side job" refers to a job that is often done after hours or on the weekends. When Americans started seeking for second occupations in addition to their usual 9-to-5 work to support their income, the expression gained notoriety.
Moonlighting is the term for the practice of working for one organisation while concurrently taking on additional responsibilities and employment, usually without the employer's knowledge. The term "side job" refers to a job that is often done after hours or on the weekends. When Americans started seeking for second occupations in addition to their usual 9-to-5 work to support their income, the expression gained notoriety.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)