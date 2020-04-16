Moratorium on loans critical for microfinance institutions: Icra

MUMBAI : Microfinance institutions (MFIs) could be heading for troubled times. If they don’t get a moratorium on their loans, their debt-servicing obligations could be severely impacted, according to a note released by credit rating agency Icra.

The credit rating agency analyzed a sample of 29 MFIs, which makes up for 70% of the industry portfolio.

Collectively, these institutions have operation expenditures and repayment obligations of ₹8,000 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2021.

However, their on-balance sheet liquidity buffer stood at ₹5,400 crore.

These institutions are facing a shortfall of ₹2,600 crore in the absence of any external funding support.

“As the collections from borrowers could remain muted for some time post the lockdown is eased, the industry stares at a cash shortfall of ₹2,600 crore, according to our estimates," the Icra note said.

After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed lenders to give an option to borrowers to defer their loan repayments for three months, most MFIs have extended this moratorium to their customers.

MFIs are not receiving repayments from their customers, but they have to repay loans that they have raised from banks.

Microfinance lenders’ umbrella body Sa-Dhan had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an extension of the loan moratorium benefits to the MFI industry.

They had approached the RBI, but have so far failed to get any response.

Sa-Dhan wrote that since the MFIs have given a three-month moratorium to their customers, they should also be extended the moratorium facility on repayment to financial institutions.

If the facility is not provided, MFIs will face a significant cash flow issue, and there could be defaults that can stress the banking system.

According to Icra, if MFIs get a moratorium from banks and NBFCs, the liquidity cover for all the entities in their sample will be comfortable in April.

The credit rating agency said that it will take time for MFI collections to get back to normal as incomes of most borrowers have been affected.

Following the resumption of economic activity, borrowers may tend to prioritize cash for their daily needs and savings over repaying MFIs.

The strain on borrowers’ cash flows will lead to a build-up of arrears, dilution of credit discipline, migration of borrowers owing to loss of livelihoods and the possibility of local, or political issues.

