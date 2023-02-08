In a recent update related to the Morbi bridge collapse case, accused and promoter of the Oreva Group, Jaysukh Patel, was sent by the Morbi sessions court to judicial custody on Wednesday.

It is worth noting, that Oreva group is the company responsible for the renovation of the bridge that collapse months after its renovation and took 135 lives in Gujarat. Jaysukh Patel was produced in front of the sessions court, after the end of his seven-day police remand. The police didn't seek any further remand of the accused.

Notably, Jaysukh Patel was the person responsible for the operation and upkeep of the bridge. He surrendered before the court on January 31, after the court issued an arrest warrant against him.

After his arrest, Patel was remanded on a seven-day police custody by Morbi's Chief Judicial Magistrate M J Khan. The state government had formed a Special Investigation Team(SIT) to investigate into the matter. The SIT didn't ask for further extension in the police custody of the accused, following to which Magistrate sent Patel in judicial custody.

Recently, the police had rejected the bail applications of seven other arrested accused in the case. Till now, the police have arrested 10 persons including Jaysukh Patel in the case. Other than the Oreva promoter, two Oreva group managers, two ticket-booking clerks, three security guards and two sub-contractors assigned with the repair work of the bridge were arrested by the police.

Apart from the denial of the bail plea of seven persons, application of the two sub-contractors is yet to be heard by the sessions court. The court will give its decision on their remand on Thursday.

All the accused have been charged under several sections of IPC accusing them of culpable homicide, endangering home life,etc. The SIT, under its investigation, found a lot of discrepancies in the restoration work and the upkeep of the century-old bridge constructed during the British Era.

