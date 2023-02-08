Morbi bridge case: Court sends accused Oreva Group promoter on judicial custody
In a recent update related to the Morbi bridge collapse case, accused and promoter of the Oreva Group, Jaysukh Patel, was sent by the Morbi sessions court to judicial custody on Wednesday.
