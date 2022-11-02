Morbi Bridge collapse: Contractors ‘not qualified’, here’s what prosecution said2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 05:49 AM IST
Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge were not qualified, prosecution said.
The prosecution informed a court on November 1 that the contractors who worked on the suspension bridge repair in Morbi, Gujarat, lacked the necessary training to handle such tasks. The Morbi Bridge collapse claimed 135 lives on the evening of October 30.