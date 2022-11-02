Morbi bridge collapse: Crematorium, graveyard staff say 'never saw...'3 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 05:39 PM IST
Morbi bridge collapse: Staff at local crematoriums, graveyards say they never saw huge influx of bodies in short span
Morbi bridge collapse: Staff at local crematoriums, graveyards say they never saw huge influx of bodies in short span
Caretakers of crematoriums and graveyards in Morbi town of Gujarat said they never saw a huge influx of bodies in a short span of time in decades, which they witnessed in the aftermath of the bridge collapse tragedy that claimed 135 lives.