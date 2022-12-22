Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat HC issues notice to owners of Oreva group

The British-era bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on October 30 leaving over 140 dead including 47 children. Located around 300 km from the state capital Gandhinagar, had reopened five days back after extensive repairs and renovation. It was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on October 30. Gujarat government paid a total compensation of ₹10 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and a grant of ₹1 lakh to the injured in the bridge collapse incident.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}