The Gujarat High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and issued notices to the state government and local authorities to submit a status report in the matter by 14 November.
The Gujarat High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and issued notices to the state government and local authorities to submit a status report in the matter by 14 November.
The one-and-a-half-century-old bridge situated over the Machchhu river collapsed when hundreds of people were enjoying their Diwali and Chhath Puja festival holidays on the location. The unfortunate incident led to the death of more than 135 people.
The one-and-a-half-century-old bridge situated over the Machchhu river collapsed when hundreds of people were enjoying their Diwali and Chhath Puja festival holidays on the location. The unfortunate incident led to the death of more than 135 people.
A division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri issued notices to the Gujarat government through the chief secretary, state home department, commissioner of municipalities, Morbi municipality, district collector and State Human Rights Commission and relisted the matter on November 14.
A division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri issued notices to the Gujarat government through the chief secretary, state home department, commissioner of municipalities, Morbi municipality, district collector and State Human Rights Commission and relisted the matter on November 14.
It also sought a status report from the chief secretary and home secretary by next Monday when the matter will come up for hearing.
It also sought a status report from the chief secretary and home secretary by next Monday when the matter will come up for hearing.
The State Human Rights Commission has also been directed to file a report in the matter by November 14. The court took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the incident on the basis of a newspaper report.
The State Human Rights Commission has also been directed to file a report in the matter by November 14. The court took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the incident on the basis of a newspaper report.
Earlier on 4 November, the Gujarat government had suspended a senior administrative official for paying negligence in the maintenance of the Morbi bridge, which collapsed last week killing 135 people.
Earlier on 4 November, the Gujarat government had suspended a senior administrative official for paying negligence in the maintenance of the Morbi bridge, which collapsed last week killing 135 people.
Built originally in 1877, the 33 metres long and 1.25 metres wide bridge was closed for six months for repair work. Till now, the police have arrested nine people in the incident. Out of the nine arrested people, are ticketing clerks, three on-duty security guards, and contractors behind the repair work of the bridge. These people were arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Built originally in 1877, the 33 metres long and 1.25 metres wide bridge was closed for six months for repair work. Till now, the police have arrested nine people in the incident. Out of the nine arrested people, are ticketing clerks, three on-duty security guards, and contractors behind the repair work of the bridge. These people were arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
The search operation on the site of the accident was called off on Thursday. However, the local fire brigade, and state, and national disaster teams are kept on standby, said the government in a statement.
The search operation on the site of the accident was called off on Thursday. However, the local fire brigade, and state, and national disaster teams are kept on standby, said the government in a statement.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.