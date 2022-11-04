After five days a 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchu river claiming at least 135 lives, search and rescue operation was called off on Thursday night, said the official as quoted by news agency ANI.

Harshad Patel, State Commissioner of Relied said that no more victims were reported missing so the rescue operation was called off.

"The ongoing search and rescue operation has been completed. Due to no missing persons left, the search operation has been completed after discussing with all investigating agencies," the Commissioner of Relief told ANI.

At least 135 people were killed and over 100 injured after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu river.

Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with local administration and other agencies carried out search and rescue operations at the spot of the Morbi bridge collapse.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Morbi in Gujarat. He chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, on Monday to review the situation in Morbi.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident and asked authorities to extend all possible help to those affected by the tragedy, according to ANI.

Four of the nine accused in the mishap have been arrested and remanded to police custody. Five are still at large. Gujarat Police had filed an FIR under IPC sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the nine people of Oreva group, prima facie responsible for the bridge collapse tragedy.

Of the four persons in police custody, two are managers of the Oreva company, which threw the bridge open for visitors after seven months of maintenance works, and the other two are fabrication work contractor's people.





(With ANI inputs)



















