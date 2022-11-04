Morbi bridge collapse: Search and rescue ops called off - here's why2 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 05:41 AM IST
Harshad Patel, State Commissioner of Relied said that no more victims were reported missing so the rescue operation was called off.
After five days a 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchu river claiming at least 135 lives, search and rescue operation was called off on Thursday night, said the official as quoted by news agency ANI.