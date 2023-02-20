Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report shows 22 corroded wires, welded suspenders major faults behind bridge collapse
The British-era bridge which was built by the erstwhile rulers in 1887 over the Machchhu river had collapsed on 30 October and killed 135 people.
The Gujarat government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) in its preliminary probe has found that corrosion on nearly 22 wires on a cable and welding of old suspenders with new ones were some of the major faults that led to the collapse of the Morbi bridge.
